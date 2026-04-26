Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 14,606 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get BFAM alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $160.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $81.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bright Horizons Family Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bright Horizons Family Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here