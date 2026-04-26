Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,707 shares of the company's stock after selling 54,293 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHH. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HHH

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.1%

HHH opened at $64.16 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.40%.The company had revenue of $624.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Joseph Valane acquired 1,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,207.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 29,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,520.05. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company's stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH - Free Report).

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