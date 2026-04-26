Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO - Free Report) TSE: IMO by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,137 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,473 shares of the energy company's stock worth $608,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,840,645 shares of the energy company's stock worth $348,500,000 after acquiring an additional 895,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 566.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,624 shares of the energy company's stock worth $127,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,698 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,462 shares of the energy company's stock worth $108,282,000 after acquiring an additional 428,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,657 shares of the energy company's stock worth $96,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,730 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil's payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. Zacks Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil NYSEAMERICAN: IMO is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country's long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial's operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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