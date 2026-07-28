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Impinj, Inc. $PI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Impinj logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV cut its Impinj stake by 97.5% in the first quarter, selling 31,259 shares and retaining 793 shares worth approximately $81,000. Other institutional investors modestly increased their positions.
  • Impinj reported quarterly EPS of $0.14, beating the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of $74.25 million also exceeded expectations. However, revenue fell slightly year over year and the company posted a 7.66% negative net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $175 price target. Insiders sold 265,124 shares worth about $36.6 million over the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,259 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in Impinj were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Impinj Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $247.06. The company's 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -141.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,715,620.48. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Evercore set a $144.00 price target on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $175.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PI

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

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