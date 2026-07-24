Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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