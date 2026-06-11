Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,272 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $183.47 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.96 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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