Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,331 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 972.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.95 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.WEC Energy Group's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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