Inceptionr LLC Buys 14,666 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 325.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 169.6% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.8%

CPT stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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