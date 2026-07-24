Inceptionr LLC Buys 26,537 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 218.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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