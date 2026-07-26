Inceptionr LLC Buys New Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co raised its position in ExxonMobil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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