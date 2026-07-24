Inceptionr LLC Grows Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 332.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Aercap were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Aercap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aercap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its position in Aercap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Aercap News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: AerCap and Air France Industries plan to form a joint venture focused on LEAP engine services, which could strengthen AerCap’s maintenance and aftermarket engine business and add a new earnings stream. Article Title

AerCap and Air France Industries plan to form a joint venture focused on LEAP engine services, which could strengthen AerCap’s maintenance and aftermarket engine business and add a new earnings stream. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Citigroup reportedly reiterated a buy rating on AerCap, reinforcing a favorable view of the company’s valuation and business outlook. Article Title

Analysts at Citigroup reportedly reiterated a buy rating on AerCap, reinforcing a favorable view of the company’s valuation and business outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AerCap from hold to strong-buy, adding to the recent wave of bullish analyst sentiment. Article Title

Zacks Research upgraded AerCap from hold to strong-buy, adding to the recent wave of bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: AerCap ordered 15 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, signaling continued fleet expansion and confidence in long-term aircraft leasing demand. Article Title

AerCap ordered 15 new Boeing 787 Dreamliners, signaling continued fleet expansion and confidence in long-term aircraft leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage of the Dreamliner order and Farnborough deal flow highlights AerCap’s active capital deployment and continued position as a major lessor in a strong widebody market. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Aercap in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $148.16 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $155.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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