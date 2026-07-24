Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $133,431,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $11,864,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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