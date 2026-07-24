Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 203.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $319.27 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $258.19 and a 1-year high of $363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.15 and a 200-day moving average of $317.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jones Lang LaSalle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jones Lang LaSalle wasn't on the list.

While Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here