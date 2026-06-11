Inceptionr LLC Purchases 16,845 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 454.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on O. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of O stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 265.57%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here