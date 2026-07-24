Inceptionr LLC Purchases 2,136 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 398.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $893.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $411.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.46 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $928.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $803.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here