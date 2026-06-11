Inceptionr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inceptionr LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after buying an additional 350,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,489,000 after buying an additional 1,090,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 131,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $52,170,955.20. Following the sale, the director owned 12,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,002.47. The trade was a 91.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 56,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.13, for a total transaction of $22,663,948.38. Following the sale, the director owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,390,843.31. This trade represents a 46.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,632,726 shares of company stock worth $1,363,291,055. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $369.87 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street continues to highlight Dell as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with Truist raising its price target to $360 and other firms keeping bullish views after Dell’s strong earnings and demand outlook. Truist Raises DELL Price Target to $360, Keeps Hold Rating

Wall Street continues to highlight Dell as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with Truist raising its price target to $360 and other firms keeping bullish views after Dell’s strong earnings and demand outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings and revenue beat, reinforcing the narrative that AI servers and infrastructure are driving faster growth and better margins. Dell's AI Toll Bridge Is Paved with Record Margins

Dell’s latest quarter showed a major earnings and revenue beat, reinforcing the narrative that AI servers and infrastructure are driving faster growth and better margins. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary still see Dell well positioned in the AI and enterprise hardware cycle, which supports the stock’s longer-term bullish case. Dell, HPE seen well positioned for AI and enterprise demand despite stock gains

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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