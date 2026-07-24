Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in TransUnion $TRU

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,114 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $10,466,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 292,452 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the period. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 269,550 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 198,726 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,530,771.84. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $77,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Read Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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