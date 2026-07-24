Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,685 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGS

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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