Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,374 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. American Financial Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Inceptionr LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,552 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 433.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 316,974 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,481,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Financial Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,510 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $192,395,000 after buying an additional 240,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,320 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,247 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $312,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,765. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $1,535,518.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 584,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,882,434.90. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Financial Group from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.75.

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American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5%

AFG stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.02. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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