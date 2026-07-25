Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.4%

GS opened at $1,059.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $694.05 and a 52 week high of $1,153.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,047.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $951.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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