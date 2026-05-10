Income Insurance Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Income Insurance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,820 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Income Insurance Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,910 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 952.1% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,944 shares of company stock valued at $138,141,007 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Remarkably Bright Creatures Review

Strong early reviews for Netflix’s new drama Remarkably Bright Creatures suggest a programming win that could help engagement and subscriber retention. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Netflix, Pulte, and Mobileye Are Buying Their Own Dips—Should You?

Recent analyst commentary remains constructive, with several firms maintaining or raising price targets and broader coverage still pointing to a “Moderate Buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. WBD Logs $2.92B Loss

Warner Bros. Discovery’s large quarterly loss included a $2.8 billion Netflix-related termination fee, but this is primarily an M&A accounting item for WBD rather than a direct operating signal for Netflix. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Jim Cramer on Netflix

Jim Cramer said Netflix is “not a buy, buy, buy,” reflecting caution around competition in streaming, but it was more of a valuation/positioning comment than a formal downgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Netflix Insider Selling

CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares and CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares on May 7, adding to recent insider selling and likely weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Technical and trading commentary points to continued weakness after the recent pullback, with the stock still below key moving averages and some investors questioning near-term upside. Is It Time To Reassess Netflix?

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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