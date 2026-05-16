Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,242 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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