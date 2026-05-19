Independent Advisor Alliance Has $256,000 Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,311 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,300,786 shares of the company's stock worth $141,526,000 after buying an additional 844,717 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company's stock worth $186,647,000 after buying an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,089.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 593,916 shares of the company's stock worth $64,618,000 after buying an additional 584,321 shares in the last quarter.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 426 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $33,449.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,293.40. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 313 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $26,282.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,188.04. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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