Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $1.52 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,626 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $5,340,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $7,688,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $177.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here