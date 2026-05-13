Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 5,170 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Article Title

Micron announced it is shipping the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD, the highest-capacity commercially available SSD, underscoring demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Article Title

Micron began sampling a 256GB DDR5 RDIMM for AI and data-center workloads, supporting the bullish case for memory demand. Positive Sentiment: Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Article Title

Samsung labor disruption concerns could tighten global DRAM and NAND supply, improving Micron’s pricing power and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts reiterated bullish views on MU, with recent Buy/Outperform calls and targets near $1,000 or higher reflecting confidence in AI-driven earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Article Title

Some commentary says Micron’s sharp rally has made the stock look stretched in the short term, so traders may see near-term volatility or consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip-sector weakness and profit-taking hit memory names on Tuesday, which can pressure MU despite the longer-term bullish trend. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $766.58 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $456.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $864.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here