Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 153,951 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,767 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 153,951 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.05% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 144.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 596,457 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 290,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 109.6% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 232,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,508,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.47 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 27.05%.LXP Industrial Trust's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.19%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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