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Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,835 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Independent Financial Group LLC disclosed a new first-quarter position in Lam Research, buying 14,835 shares valued at about $3.17 million.
  • Analysts have turned more positive on the semiconductor equipment maker, with several raising price targets; MarketBeat says the stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $358.67.
  • Lam Research reported strong quarterly results, with $1.47 EPS and $5.84 billion in revenue, both ahead of estimates, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.57 and a 200-day moving average of $268.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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