Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,979 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 23.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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