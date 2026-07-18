Independent Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 31,173 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7%

PEP stock opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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