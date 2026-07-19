Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 554.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $320.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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