Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $3.62 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,214 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after acquiring an additional 286,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,224,752,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,370,415 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $948,905,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $221.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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