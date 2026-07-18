Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC $GDLC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,398,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund by 864.9% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 252,650 shares of the company's stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 107,338 shares of the company's stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000.

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Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS GDLC opened at $28.89 on Friday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund OTCMKTS: GDLC is a digital asset investment vehicle designed to offer investors diversified exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies through a single, publicly traded instrument. Managed by Grayscale Investments, the fund seeks to track a market-capitalization-weighted index of leading digital assets, providing access to a basket of prominent tokens such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top-tier digital currencies. Shares of the fund are traded over the counter, allowing both institutional and individual investors to gain regulated exposure to the crypto asset class without directly holding underlying tokens.

As an open-end grantor trust, GDLC acquires and securely stores its portfolio of digital assets on behalf of shareholders, leveraging custodial arrangements and institutional-grade security protocols.

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