Independent Financial Group LLC Invests $5.67 Million in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $254.53 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.63 and a 12 month high of $261.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day moving average is $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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