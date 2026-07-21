Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,189,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $315,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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