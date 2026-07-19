Independent Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,858 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $7,861,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ORCL opened at $126.48 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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