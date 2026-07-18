Independent Financial Group LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,642 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,606 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 203,610 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $713,684.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,352,079.64. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 39.50%.The company had revenue of ($114.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $411.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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