Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 target price (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.33.

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Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

GE stock opened at $348.58 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $336.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $363.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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