Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,845,000. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:JPM opened at $338.72 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $319.89 and its 200-day moving average is $310.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $351.24. The firm has a market cap of $907.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $356.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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