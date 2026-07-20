Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company's stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $177.71 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

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Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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