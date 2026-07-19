Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $154.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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