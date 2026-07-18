Independent Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,876 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,462.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,693,412 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $546,919,000 after buying an additional 6,264,946 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,205,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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