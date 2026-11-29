Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,139 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 36,844 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 58.2% of Independent Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Independent Investors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $330,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avenir Tech Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 822.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 260,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $370.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83. The company has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.49 and a 200-day moving average of $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total transaction of $15,467,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,615,190.20. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Apple News

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Featured Stories

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