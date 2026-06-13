Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd Sells 209,065 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,526 shares of the company's stock after selling 209,065 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 97.5% of Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd owned 0.19% of Robinhood Markets worth $189,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Robinhood Markets's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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