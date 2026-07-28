Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 32,608 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,076 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $21,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. The trade was a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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