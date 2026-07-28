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Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Infrastructure Capital Advisors reduced its Cheniere Energy stake by 31% in the first quarter, selling 36,864 shares and retaining 82,190 shares valued at approximately $23.3 million.
  • Other institutional investors increased their positions, including Norges Bank’s new $731.8 million stake and Bank of New York Mellon’s 174.3% increase. Hedge funds and institutions collectively own 87.26% of Cheniere Energy.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $298.88, compared with a recent price of $255.44.
  • Five stocks we like better than Cheniere Energy.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,190 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 36,864 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock worth $636,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock worth $157,483,000 after acquiring an additional 686,459 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,513.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock worth $160,251,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 484,198 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE LNG opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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