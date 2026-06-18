Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 244.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company's revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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