Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 57,063 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,397 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 57,063 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts: Sign Up

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kinder Morgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinder Morgan wasn't on the list.

While Kinder Morgan currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here