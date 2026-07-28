Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 167,707 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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