Infusive Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $29,038,140,000 after acquiring an additional 626,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,547,169,000 after purchasing an additional 244,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of V stock opened at $321.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $577.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $363.01.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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