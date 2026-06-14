Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,669 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 160.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies comprises 2.5% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day moving average of $246.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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